Randy Orton comments on leaving WWE for Hollywood; sends a message to current world champion

WWE veteran Randy Orton has commented on whether he's interested in making the transition to Hollywood and ending his wrestling career. He also sent a message to Seth Rollins, who could be his WrestleMania opponent.

The Viper is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake Premium Live Event this Saturday alongside five other superstars.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Event, Randy Orton stated that he's not going to leave WWE to pursue a career in acting. He also said he's going to win the Chamber match and dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

"After I win the Chamber match, I'm gonna go on to WrestleMania, and I believe this is my 18th or 19th WrestleMania. Yeah this is what I do, this is what I love to do. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm not gonna go to Hollywood. I'm not gonna stand on set for 12 hours a day, six days a week and do all that BS. I'm gonna be right here doing stuff like this in front of people like you that appreciate what I do, when I do it. I love you for that. But tomorrow I'm winning the Chamber match. And I'm gonna go on to WrestleMania and I'm gonna become a 15-time World Heavyweight Champion when I beat Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and I'm gonna walk out of there with the title around my waist," said Orton. [35:53-36:46]

It'll be interesting to see whether Randy Orton will emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber match.

