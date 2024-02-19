4 predictions for Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 heads to Perth for a blockbuster evening of jam-packed action that will further shape the card for WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Logan Paul, and Becky Lynch among others, are all confirmed to appear in Optus Stadium a week from Saturday.

As the final major roadblock before The Show of Shows, Elimination Chamber 2024 will likely play host to several surprises that will reconfigure the card for WrestleMania XL.

Let's delve into 4 key predictions for the upcoming PLE in Perth this Saturday.

#4. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins challenge The Rock and Roman Reigns to a blockbuster Tag Team match

Two of the unlikeliest of allies, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, have joined hands to take down The Bloodline, currently headed by Roman Reigns and The Rock.

After "The High Chief" slapped Rhodes for bringing up The Anoa'i Family's elders, Rollins stepped up to The Brahma Bull. Furthermore, The World Heavyweight Champion reaffirmed his support for The American Nightmare when they agreed to ally against WWE's top faction.

WWE also seemingly hinted at this dream bout with the trailer they released for WrestleMania XL. The drama naturally caught the attention of Grayson Waller, who invited Rhodes and Rollins to his show in Perth.

The Tribal Chief and The High Chief strengthened their alliance on SmackDown this past week, and fans can expect a prompt response from the Rhodes-Rollins duo at Elimination Chamber, where they challenge The Bloodline to a match at WrestleMania XL.

The WWE Universe can also expect "The Arrogant Aussie" to receive a beatdown at the hands of the fan-favorites in his hometown. This could arouse much emotion from the crowd because Waller hails from Australia.

#3. Rhea Ripley hits "The Rip Tide" on Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber

"Mami" heads to her home country to defend the Women's World Championship against the powerful Nia Jax. Although Jax has built considerable momentum and poses a major threat, Rhea Ripley will likely retain the title and head into WrestleMania XL as champion.

The Irresistible Force may have gotten the better of The Eradicator in many of their previous exchanges, but Ripley will exact her revenge in Perth when she Rip-tides the powerhouse to put her away for the three count.

Ripley will be a fan-favorite in Perth, and a convincing, dominating win over Jax will certainly excite the crowd.

#2. Becky Lynch punches her ticket to WrestleMania XL

"The Man" Becky Lynch is primed for another main event push. After a successful trip to NXT, Lynch is eyeing the top championship and champion in the female division- Rhea Ripley's Women World Title.

Lynch will be competing in the 6-Woman Elimination Chamber match, which includes Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan among others, to determine Ripley's challenger at Mania.

"Mami" vs. "The Man" is the biggest Women's dream match WWE could book at the moment. This confrontation was teased at the WrestleMania Kickoff, and it will likely be made official in Perth.

#1. Drew McIntyre gets one step closer to fulfilling his WrestleMania dream at Elimination Chamber

Amid the hype surrounding Cody Rhodes' story, fans lost sight of Drew McIntyre's path to glory. The Scottish Warrior reached the pinnacle of sports entertainment in the no-fans era and led WWE during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drew McIntyre lost steam once fans returned, and now he has turned to his inner demons. The former WWE Champion has shown a more aggressive side of himself, the brunt of which has been unleashed on CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

He is the only RAW Superstar confirmed for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, but his chances of walking out the winner are the highest. With the roll McIntyre has been on, he may be the best choice to face Rollins at Mania.