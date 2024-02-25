Cody Rhodes has called out The Rock, but not at WrestleMania: Analysing when the match can happen in WWE

At Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes made an earth-shattering declaration when he challenged The Rock to a singles bout. Soon after making this announcement, Seth Rollins joined the American Nightmare and stated that he wouldn't be alone in his battle against the Bloodline. A match between the People's Champion and Dusty's son is something fans wanted to witness since the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, where the Great One turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes.

Despite the challenge laid down at Elimination Chamber, it seems like this dream showdown is not expected to occur anytime soon. Currently, the Stamford-based promotion is preparing Rhodes to face Roman Reigns again at this year's WrestleMania. Also, there is no Premium Live event on the road to WrestleMania 40, which makes it hard to imagine this clash taking place in the near future.

The most probable location for Rhodes vs Rock might be this year's Saudi Arabia's PLE. Every year WWE goes to Saudi Arabia twice to hold an international event. This event has a history of dream matches, which makes the match between the American Nightmare and the People's Champion ideal for this show.

The last time, WWE visited Saudi Arabia was last year's Crown Jewel event ,which took place on November 4, 2023. It will be intriguing to witness what will happen in the upcoming weeks as there is no stoppage on the road to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Will Seth Rollins betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?

Seth Rollins is gearing up to uphold his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 as the Scottish Warrior has won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. On the other side, the Visionary is indulged in a high-profile feud with the Bloodline where he is playing as a supporting role for the American Nightmare.

However, the Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber sparks speculation among fans about the Champion betraying Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This belief arose as fans speculated Rollins might have acknowledged Roman Reigns by throwing his finger in the air after Waller asked the Australian fans to join him.

Amid this, Rollins himself confirmed that he is not acknowledging Roman Reigns at all but rather mocking the Undisputed Champion by flipping the bird for him.

So this makes it highly unlikely that Rollins will betray Cody Rhodes in his battle against the Samoan faction.