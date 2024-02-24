BREAKING: Cody Rhodes challenges The Rock for a singles match at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has officially challenged The Rock for a singles match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During the show, Rhodes and Seth Rollins appeared for The Grayson Waller Effect. The audience in the arena showed their support for The American Nightmare by booing The Rock and chanting, "Rocky sucks." Cody then called out The Great One for slapping him at the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event and said he wanted revenge.

The American Nightmare also mentioned that he had plenty of time before facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL and dropped a bombshell by officially challenging The Rock for a singles match.

However, Seth Rollins convinced Cody Rhodes that he was not alone in the battle as he already knew The Bloodline would interfere during Rhodes' potential match against The People's Champ.

The Grayson Waller Effect ended with Austin Theory taking The Great One's side, which made Seth and Cody angry, and they took him out before leaving the ring.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to appear on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how they will react to Cody Rhodes' challenge.

