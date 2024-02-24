Seth Rollins confirms whether or not he acknowledged Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently confirmed whether or not he acknowledged Roman Reigns at the 2024 Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The Visionary graced the premium live event, despite not competing in Australia. He appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect show alongside Cody Rhodes. Rollins revealed that in a few weeks, he will be medically cleared to make an in-ring return and also told The American Nightmare he's not alone in his battle against The Bloodline.

During the segment, Waller asked the 52,590 in attendance to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, and fans hoisted their "ones" in the sky. The WWE Universe thought that Rollins also raised his hand in the air and almost acknowledged Reigns.

However, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a close look at The Grayson Waller Effect segment wherein the 37-year-old WWE Superstar did not lift his finger to acknowledge The Bloodline leader.

Well, Seth Rollins confirmed he did pay respect to Roman Reigns, instead he flipped the bird for him during the Elimination Chamber.

"🤫," he wrote.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is official for WWE WrestleMania XL

Six WWE Superstars: Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre collided in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

The Viper eliminated KO and the current United States Champion, however, The Scottish Warrior had the most eliminations. The 38-year-old stood tall and emerged victorious in Perth after outlasting his opponents in the six-man contest.

McIntyre has already had two shots at Rollins' title in the past few months, and after Elimination Chamber, it would be his third attempt. The Scottish Warrior is on a mission to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live audience in Philadephia.

WWE took to social media to announce that Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is official for WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

If The Visionary needs more time to heal, dropping the title to The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania could be a win-win for both men.

What do you think of Seth Rollins flipping off Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.