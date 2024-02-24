Official WWE announcement made for World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40

WWE has now officially announced the World Heavyweight Championship match for WrestleMania 40 after the results of the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre collided inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match. In a shocking turn of events, AJ Styles' interference and brutal assault cost Knight his chance to get his title shot for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Similarly, after The Viper eliminated the United States Champion, the latter smacked Orton with brass knuckles, allowing The Scottish Warrior to win the six-man Chamber match.

WWE WrestleMania's page on X (formerly Twitter) officially announced that Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Check out the post below:

Drew McIntyre broke the silence after WWE Elimination Chamber win

McIntyre has now fully embraced the heel turn and has been on a mission to win a World Championship at WrestleMania in front of a live audience. During the pandemic era, he defeated Brock Lesnar four years ago at the Showcase of the Immortals for the WWE Championship.

CM Punk was injured at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and the former Intercontinental Champion took credit for it, stating he wished for it to happen. The 38-year-old star also made a T-shirt mocking the Straight Edge Superstar's injury.

In the past few months, The Scottish Warrior and The Visionary have crossed paths repeatedly. Beyond their two big matches at Crown Jewel 2023 and RAW Day 1, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have gone head-to-head a whopping eight times since November 2023.

After winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match, the 38-year-old star took to social media and called himself "The Saviour of WrestleMania."

Check out McIntyre's tweet below:

If Seth Rollins may require more time for his broken back, then dropping the title to The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 40 would be an ideal situation for both men to continue their WWE journey. Fans will be excited to see if Drew McIntyre wins the World Heavyweight Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What do you think of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the title at WrestleMania 40?