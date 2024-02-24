26-year-veteran appears to be LA Knight's WrestleMania 40 opponent after interrupting Elimination Chamber match

LA Knight's Road to WrestleMania may not have led to him getting a World Heavyweight Championship match, but it looks like his WrestleMania 40 opponent is set - and it has come in the form of a 26-year veteran, AJ Styles.

Knight got a great reception from Perth at the 2024 Elimination Chamber, but he had the misfortune of being the second man eliminated after Drew McIntyre took Bobby Lashley out of the equation.

While LA Knight was in a position to eliminate Drew McIntyre, former WWE Champion AJ Styles interfered and brutally assaulted him with a chair, leading to The Scotsman eliminating The Megastar in the process.

Styles' beatdown wasn't mild. While he has been on the border between a face and a heel, this completely cemented his heel turn. Apart from seemingly ending ties with The OC, he was furious at LA Knight since his return in December.

Styles accused Knight of "walking over his body," which led to him teaming up with John Cena to beat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso - leading to The Megastar getting an Undisputed Universal title shot against Roman Reigns.

Both Styles and Knight were involved in the Universal Title Fatal Four-Way Match at the Royal Rumble but failed to capture the title.

It's going to be a very exciting road to Philadelphia from here.