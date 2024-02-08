Drew McIntyre brags about latest achievement following WWE RAW

WWE RAW has been dominated by Drew McIntyre as of late amid rumors and speculation on his potential departure from the company. The veteran talent made two definitive statements today.

The Scottish Psychopath continued his feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the red brand this week after the CM Punk vs. Rollins program for WrestleMania 40 was nixed. Earlier in the night, McIntyre dropped Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss, but got kicked by Rhodes. After Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the Bullrope Match main event, McIntyre rushed out and attacked Rhodes with a Claymore Kick to end the show. There was also an earlier point in the show where General Manager Adam Pearce fined The Chosen one for attacking Punk last week, and Rollins, while they were already injured.

McIntyre's WWE contract status and WrestleMania plans may be up in the air, but the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion can brag about his strong t-shirt sales. McIntyre took to his Instagram Stories to post a tweet that listed him as the #2 merchandise seller for WWE, for t-shirt sales only.

The Celtic Colossus included another image to his Instagram Stories post, which shows a screenshot of a tweet that called on Rhodes to do the right thing on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The tweet also plugged McIntyre's newest WWE Shop t-shirt with the 38-year-old posing next to a tombstone for Punk's WrestleMania XL main event. Believe it or not, this t-shirt is actually doing good numbers as it was reportedly the most popular t-shirt for McIntyre on the WWE Shop website.

"#WeWantCody... To make the right choice. They're using their voices and wallets @CodyRhodes, give them what they want and what you promised. And Twitter, give your loved ones what they want. A meme on a shirt. Thank you [right pointing triangle emoji] bit.ly/480zg8J #WeWantDrew," he wrote.

Screenshot of Drew McIntyre's post on Instagram Stories

The former EVOLVE Champion captioned the image by saying he's here to make money, which seems to be his new, stolen catchphrase.

WWE legend rips Drew McIntyre segment on WWE RAW

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continued on this week's RAW with an in-ring segment featuring Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. It's not clear what the big WWE World Heavyweight Championship match will be after CM Punk injury spoiled previous plans.

This week's RAW saw things get heated in the ring between The Scottish Warrior, The Grandson of a Plumber, and The Architect. Despite three of WWE's biggest superstars opening the show, the legendary Vince Russo says no one cared about the segment.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the Attitude Era head writer said the fans were not interested in the segment because Rhodes has already defeated Rollins three times, and Rollins has defeated McIntyre before.

"You've got those three in the ring. You got Cody in the ring, you got Seth, and you got Drew McIntyre, and they themselves point out that Cody beat Rollins three times, and Seth beat Drew twice. Yeah, that's why we don't care about any of this. Like seriously, you're telling us how many times you beat each other. That's why nobody cares about any of this. That's the thing, if you're gonna let them go into business for themselves, they're really going to expose themselves," he said. [From 4:50 onwards]

McIntyre and Rollins have worked dozens of singles and multi-man matches in WWE since 2012. As far as televised singles matches go in WWE, Rollins has won 7 and McIntyre has won 5. Their last saw Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE RAW: Day 1.

