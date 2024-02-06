Top WWE star steals CM Punk's catchphrase

A top WWE star's latest tweet features a popular catchphrase uttered by CM Punk upon his return.

Drew McIntyre did not mince his words while expressing his happiness over Punk's injury. The Scottish Warrior publicly stated that the injury made him happy and he slept like a baby.

WWE recently launched a new Drew McIntyre T-shirt in which he takes a massive shot at CM Punk for not making it to 'Mania. The former champion noticed the tweet and used Punk's catchphrase in the caption of his reply.

He also mocked the #WeWantCody hashtag by replacing Cody's name with his own.

"I’m not here to make friends; I’m here to make money 😏 #WeWantDrew," McIntyre wrote.

Punk got injured during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He later announced that his WrestleMania dreams had been crushed, and he couldn't perform at The Show of Shows. He suffered a torn tricep at the Royal Rumble PLE.

McIntyre has been doing quite possibly the best heel work of his career. Fans are having a blast watching him verbally destroy superstars one after the other. His jibes at CM Punk have been a big hit with the WWE Universe.

What do you think of McIntyre stealing Punk's catchphrase? Sound off in the comments section below.

