"Nobody cares about any of this" - WWE veteran rips apart Cody Rhodes segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo ripped apart the opening segment on RAW featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

This week on RAW, The Visionary wanted to know whether Cody would challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Drew stepped in and tried to influence Cody to finish his story and challenge Reigns so that he could

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the whole opening segment was spent discussing how often the three stars beat each other.

The WWE veteran claimed that the fans were not interested because Cody Rhodes had already beaten Seth thrice, while Rollins also defeated Drew McIntyre in the past.

"You've got those three in the ring. You got Cody in the ring, you got Seth, and you got Drew McIntyre, and they themselves point out that Cody beat Rollins three times, and Seth beat Drew twice. Yeah, that's why we don't care about any of this. Like seriously, you're telling us how many times you beat each other. That's why nobody cares about any of this. That's the thing, if you're gonna let them go into business for themselves, they're really going to expose themselves." [From 4:50 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

The opening segment descended into chaos as Drew attacked Rollins. Cody then assaulted the Scottish Warrior and drove him out of the ring.

However, McIntyre came back stronger and attacked Cody Rhodes after his Bull Rope Match in the night's main event.

What did you think of the opening segment of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE