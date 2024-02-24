[WATCH] Seth Rollins "almost" acknowledges Roman Reigns, hints at turning on Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins did not compete at Elimination Chamber: Perth, but he did make his presence felt as he let Cody Rhodes know that he was with him in his fight against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. During The Grayson Waller Effect segment, the current World Heavyweight Champion almost acknowledged Roman Reigns.

Rollins and Reigns have been the best of friends and the fiercest of rivals in their journey in WWE. The two WWE Superstars are currently at the top of their respective brands and are usually seen taking shots at each other.

During The Grayson Waller Effect segment, The Visionary almost acknowledged The Tribal Chief when Waller asked the crowd to acknowledge Roman Reigns. During the segment, The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to a match, and Rollins assured him that he had his back. However, many people believe that Seth Rollins may cost Rhodes his second chance to finish the story, and the current World Heavyweight Champion almost acknowledging his former Shield partner has sparked many questions.

Additionally, on The Grayson Waller Effect, Seth Rollins revealed that he was closer to his in-ring return and would be completely healthy by WrestleMania 40. The Visionary will have his hands full at The Show of Shows when he puts his title on the line against the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match winner, Drew McIntyre.

