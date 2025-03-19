AEW star exposes Tony Khan's 'impossible task' he refuses to back down from

An AEW veteran has mentioned one of the great difficulties they face during weekly shows. He said he had to talk to Tony Khan about some workarounds in this area.

Tony Schiavone has been with the company since its inception. He initially worked as a backstage interviewer, but he is now more frequently seen conducting in-ring interviews or on the commentary desk. He is also a regular part of AEW Collision alongside Nigel McGuinness.

During the What Happened When podcast, the veteran discussed the difficulty of plugging in announcements of future events while discussing the ongoing action in the ring. He mentioned some workarounds, especially during pre-taped shows, but he did not want these to come at the cost of missing out on calling some action in the ring.

“That is a tough one. It’s sometimes impossible to do. I like to think that when I’m doing Collision I’m able to get it all in, but sometimes, you just cannot. And sometimes, when we do a pre-taped Collision, then I’ll come back here on Friday and do voice repairs. And a lot of times, the guys in Nashville will cut out like 30 seconds for me to promote these three venues coming up, tickets available here and here and here. And I’ll look at that thinking, ‘Guys, we can’t do that in the middle of all these high spots’. I get it, it’s television, you don’t have to call every spot.”

Schiavone noted that he had already discussed some ways to execute this smoothly with Tony Khan and other AEW commentators.

“Tony (Khan) and I – and Excalibur and I – have had a lot of discussions about this. But it’s a very very difficult thing to do. And sometimes you think you’ve got a spot on live TV that you can promote it, and Tony will be in your ear and says, ‘Don’t do it now’. So you don’t really know. It’s just almost an impossible, difficult thing to do, it really really is.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

The full excerpt from his podcast can be seen below.

WWE veteran talks about embarrassing moment in AEW involving Tony Schiavone

At AEW Revolution a few weeks ago, during the show's lull, Tony Schiavone asked the cast of Queen of the Ring who were in attendance to give their insights on seeing wrestling up close for the first time. One of the actresses talked about only finding out that wrestlers' wins were predetermined that night, breaking kayfabe on live television.

Dutch Mantell reacted to this on his Story Time podcast and mentioned that it looked like something they didn't go over before it happened.

"Oh... [sighs, shakes head] that is embarrassing. I'm thinking they didn't go over this or what they were gonna say before they interviewed them. You can't do this again, or you could I guess, but I mean, it's... so they were in the movie, Queen of the Ring, that's about Mildred Burke?" Dutch Mantell said.

Despite some hiccups at times, Tony Schiavone remains a key member of AEW's broadcasting team, making consistent appearances both on the commentary desk and as an in-ring interviewer.

