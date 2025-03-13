AEW star facing mental breakdown, seen running away from the arena after Dynamite squash

AEW presented the Dynamite after Revolution 2025 last night. The show had a stacked card, including a match featuring former World Tag Team Champion Max Caster.

Since The Acclaimed broke up, Max Caster has been trying to find his footing as a singles competitor in AEW. However, he has had little to no success, as many top stars like "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, Brody King, and more have squashed him in one-on-one action. On this week's Dynamite, Caster suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Konosuke Takeshita.

On X (formerly Twitter), All Elite Wrestling uploaded a backstage video of Max Caster. Despite losing to Takeshita, Caster claimed that he was still the best wrestler alive.

"Week after week, I'm out there on the TV show. Where's everyone else? There's a reason I'm here, and it's because I'm the best wrestler alive. What happened out there? You see, I didn't even had my shirt off. So you see, I wasn't ready. What I don't appreciate is guys like Takeshita, or anyone else for that matter, to attack me while I'm not ready. I was disrobing, he got into the ring and he took a swing at me. So I just don't appreciate that."

Caster also said the stars who defeated him recently got lucky. The former Acclaimed member was later seen exiting the arena in an unusual fashion.

"What I would like to do is just continue leaving. I just need to go. I know in my heart of hearts [that] no one can beat me. Not in a fair fight, and until I get a fair fight, I'm not counting any of these. I'm the best wrestler alive for a reason, and it's because I know the rules of wrestling." [0:54 - 2:12]

Konosuke Takeshita was angry due to his major loss at AEW Revolution

At the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Konosuke Takeshita put the International Championship on the line against archrival Kenny Omega. Both stars put on a stellar match. In the end, The Cleaner defeated the Japanese star to secure the gold.

Due to the loss, Takeshita was furious on this week's Dynamite. He defeated Caster to make a massive statement. An International Championship Number One Contenders Tournament is underway in All Elite Wrestling. It will determine who faces Kenny Omega for the title at Dynasty 2025.

Fans will have to wait and see who comes out on top in the International Championship Number One Contenders Tournament.

