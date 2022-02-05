"They know they jumped the gun" - AEW star feels Jeff Hardy's WWE release was unfair

AEW star Matt Hardy has given further information regarding the WWE release of his younger brother Jeff Hardy. The former WWE champion was released in December 2021 under worrying circumstances, however further updates from Matt have put the minds of the Charismatic Enigma's fans at ease.

Jeff Hardy was last seen in WWE at a house show on December 4th, teaming up with Drew McIntyre and "King" Xaiver Woods to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos, better known as "The Bloodline."

In the middle of the match, Jeff started acting strangely and left the ring and the building. WWE sent him home and asked him to go to rehab. The promotion feared that Hardy had fallen back into a drug habit that he has had a notorious history for.

When Jeff refused, WWE released him in a cloud of mystery. However, from Hardy's side of things, there were never any worries, especially from his brother.

Speaking with Jon Alba on the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt elaborated on the situation, giving an update on Jeff and his own thoughts on the entire situation.

"The rumors are true, they did try and contact Jeff and bring him back and put him underneath some sort of deal and they were going to induct him into the hall of fame and, to me it seems like they kind of jumped the gun as i’d said before. They released him before they got his drug test results and they had a little bit of an issue getting those drug test results back, and then finally my brother and my wife got that and obviously it was a clean test where he was, when it comes to the drug test he totally clean on every level." said Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy thought that WWE jumping the gun would make them look bad, so they decided to withhold Jeff's results to prevent them from becoming public knowledge.

"They got that back but they kind of withheld that for a little while which was very interesting and I feel like they know they jumped the gun and they feel like they’re going to look bad in this scenario and I think they did to a degree." said Matt Hardy.

Jeff Hardy has been super positive since his release

The biggest takeaway from the whole situation is that thankfully, Jeff Hardy is healthy, clean and happy. Matt even stated that his younger brother has had no stress in his life since leaving WWE.

"One thing I can say for Jeff is that he’s been super positive and super stressless since he’s been gone from WWE."

With Matt Hardy being in AEW, rumors are obviously swirling that Jeff will also make the jump to All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

Jeff Hardy's 90 day non-compete clause expires in the middle of March, with the Hardy Boyz ready to get back in the ring having already accepted independent bookings.

