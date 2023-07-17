AEW star feels he is lucky to have walked away after violent Ambulance match

Wrestling can be a very risky business even at the best of times, which is why an AEW star has admitted that he was lucky to walk away from a recent Ambulance Match in one piece.

The star in question is QT Marshall, who has been feuding with fellow AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo in the Mexican promotion AAA. Their feud reached its boiling point at the recent 'TripleMania XXXI' event in Tijuana when the two men fought each other in a brutal and violent Ambulance Match.

The match was a wild brawl that involved tables, light tubes, and a lot of blood. But in the end, it was QT Marshall who picked up the victory in what was his first match for the promotion.

He might have walked away in one piece, but QT Marshall took to Twitter today to comment on how he was lucky to escape Penta's package piledriver while also revealing his new nickname: The Tijuana Nightmare.

"'The Tijuana Nightmare.' Definitely a match of the year candidate. Thank God I was able to slip out of the package piledriver last second or I may not have ever walked again, never mind won the match," tweeted @QTMarshall.

QT Marshall will be in action this week on AEW Rampage

For the first time in a long time, it seems as if QT Marshall is on something of a hot streak! Not only did he pick up a big win in Mexico, but he and Johnny TV picked up a win over Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy on AEW Rampage on June 30.

But can QT Marshall keep that hot streak alive this Friday on Rampage when he teams up with Johnny TV and Aaron Solo to take on The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn?

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official



1. Challenge accepted..Royal Rampage, Acclaimed vs QTV in Boston, MA



2. Rematch granted..Collision, Acclaimed vs HOB for the Trios Titles in Newark, NJ



3. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED Weekend in review:1. Challenge accepted..Royal Rampage, Acclaimed vs QTV in Boston, MA2. Rematch granted..Collision, Acclaimed vs HOB for the Trios Titles in Newark, NJ3. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED

The Acclaimed have already got a rematch against the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships locked in for this week's edition of Collision, but QTV might put a stop to that match if they can pick up a win on Rampage.

