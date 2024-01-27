AEW star feels it's unacceptable that she has NO official company merch

An AEW star doesn’t have her official company merch yet. It has been two months since her joining, but the Jacksonville-based promotion hasn’t added her merch on the company’s official website and she feels this is unacceptable.

Mariah May is known for her time on Wonder World Ring Stardom. She has also spent some years wrestling in the independent circuit of the pro wrestling world. She became a part of AEW in November last year. Upon her arrival in the company, she aligned herself with the Women’s Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm. May claimed to be Storm’s super fan.

Recently, a fan on X/Twitter tweeted about his frustration over the 25-year-old superstar not having any merch on the AEW shop. Tagging the female superstar on his tweet, he expressed his disappointment with three words.

“this is unacceptable,” the unhappy fan tweet.

Mariah Replied to the tweet stating that she agreed with the fan.

“i agree,” May replied.

Expand Tweet

Mariah May is having a social media war with a recently signed AEW star

Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut last month. As soon as the former WWE star made her way into the All Elite promotion, she set her eyes on the prize: the AEW Women’s Championship. Purrazzo started feuding with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, who also happens to be one of her old buddies.

While The Virtuosa has her plates full by dealing with Toni Storm on-screen, she also has an ongoing side social media battle with Storm’s fan, Mariah May. The two female wrestlers have been taking shots at each other on X.

Expand Tweet

Mariah May has even been vocal about her frustrations with Purrazzo targeting her on social media. It looks like Purrazzo has been getting on the nerves of Toni Stron as well as Mariah May. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two parties will pan out in the upcoming weeks.

What do you think about The Virtuosa going on an on-screen and off-screen war with Toni Storm and Mariah May, respectively? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.