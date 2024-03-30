AEW star feels WWE is going to push the envelope: "I've been discussing this with my friends"

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently stated that she feels WWE will get more extreme in the coming days.

WWE is TV-PG, but this week on RAW, fans witnessed some scenes that included blood and severe violence. The Rock ambushed Cody Rhodes on the show and made him bleed profusely following the main event.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, La Mera Mera claimed that WWE would push the envelope further in the ongoing Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline storyline.

"I don't know, I mean, what I was seeing was not only The Rock and The Bloodline utilizing this, but I feel like a lot of the openings and a lot of other guys that are, you know, main characters are being a little edgy. So I've been discussing this with my friends. I don't know, I think like since he's [Rock] not like super family-friendly. He's like more now PG-13, they might push the envelope a little bit. I don't think they are gonna be utilizing blood. This is very gonna be just when it's needed, but I think they're gonna start pushing up the envelope a tiny little bit more," said Rosa. [26:34 - 27:15]

Thunder Rosa was shocked to see The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment on WWE RAW

This recent edition of the flagship show saw The Final Boss unleash an unhinged assault on Cody Rhodes. The Great One busted open The American Nightmare with his belt during the closing stages of RAW.

During the same podcast, the former AEW Women's World Champion admitted she was surprised to see the segment on WWE TV.

"When I saw it, I was shocked because I haven't seen that in a minute, and just the way they're getting everybody involved, like the dog, the mom, the kid, like everything, and him [The Rock] having the belt 'Mama Rhodes!' With The Bloodline and everything, they have done an excellent job in the last two years doing twists with different people and building different people at different stages of the stories that they are trying to tell,'' she added.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes reacts to the beatdown he received at the hands of The Rock this past week on RAW.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will be on WWE RAW next week? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion