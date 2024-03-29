"It was very powerful" - AEW star shares honest thoughts on The Rock busting Cody Rhodes open

An AEW star recently spoke about The Rock and Cody Rhodes' brutal segment from this past week's Monday Night RAW. The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy.

The Rock made a shocking appearance on this week's RAW during Cody Rhodes' promo. Many thought that Rock's short segment with Cody Rhodes would be the last we see of him at the show however, The Final Boss made his presence felt after he ambushed Rhodes who was fighting off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after the main event of RAW. The Rock cursed out The American Nightmare for almost 10 minutes and busted him open to end Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran stated that the blood spot on Monday Night RAW was done right and felt like a powerful segment to end the show.

"I love the fact that they used this deal where he got very vicious with Cody, he beat the sh*t out of him, fulfilled the prophecy, made him bleed, and put the blood on the belt. The fact that Cody bled on that occasion, I feel like it was done very right. Blood is something you don't see very often on WWE, especially over the last few years. But the fact that they did it and positioned it in that way as the show went off, I thought it was very powerful and it was a good use of blood." [15:46 - 16:12]

WWE star Drew McIntyre reveals private conversation with The Rock

Former WWE Champion The Rock called Drew McIntyre the next big star of the Stamford-based promotion in an interview with TMZ in 2019. The Scottish Warrior has revealed that he thanked The Great One for his comments and had a private conversation with the veteran. Speaking on the Scottish Sun, Drew McIntyre revealed the following:

"I spoke to him and thanked him for putting me over in a TMZ interview. I wasn’t doing anything in particular, it wasn’t like I was the next one to break through. I was just fulfilling my role on the show and he was asked who he could see being the next breakout star and mentioned me. It gave me a kick in the butt. When someone like The Rock believes in you, it’s pretty cool. The first chance we got, I thanked him for that privately and he was appreciative of that too. He’s remained down to earth and he’s very smart when it comes to business, and I’m very fortunate to be able to pick his brain," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre finally gets his long-overdue moment in front of the fans.

