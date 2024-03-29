Drew McIntyre discloses a private conversation he had with The Rock 

Drew McIntyre has shared in a recent interview that he had a private conversation with The Rock after the WWE veteran spoke highly of him in an interview.

Back in 2019, The Great One was asked by TMZ who he thinks would be the next big superstar like him and John Cena. The person he picked was none other than The Scottish Warrior. The following year, McIntyre won the coveted WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36. He's currently one of the biggest stars in the entire industry.

While speaking to The Scottish Sun, Drew McIntyre said he thanked The Rock privately for the kind words and that the latter was appreciative of that.

"I spoke to him and thanked him for putting me over in a TMZ interview. I wasn’t doing anything in particular, it wasn’t like I was the next one to break through. I was just fulfilling my role on the show and he was asked who he could see being the next breakout star and mentioned me. It gave me a kick in the butt. When someone like The Rock believes in you, it’s pretty cool. The first chance we got, I thanked him for that privately and he was appreciative of that too. He’s remained down to earth and he’s very smart when it comes to business, and I’m very fortunate to be able to pick his brain," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre on finally winning a World Title in front of the WWE Universe

Even though The Scottish Warrior is a two-time WWE Champion, he never held the title in front of the fans. That's because both reigns took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Drew McIntyre is confident that he will win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 and that the response will be loud.

During the same conversation with The Scottish Sun, McIntyre said:

“The dream before was to win at WrestleMania in front of tens of thousands of screaming people and I can’t even imagine what Tampa would have looked like at that moment. It would be a very memorable moment played over and over again, but it wasn’t meant to be. This time, maybe fans are with me or they aren’t with me, but they’re coming from all over the world and I’m curious to see the kind of reaction I get. Either way, the response will be so loud and I’m going to win,” he said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Drew McIntyre will win the championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All or not.

