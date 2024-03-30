"I haven't seen that in a minute" - Top female AEW star shocked to see The Rock bust Cody Rhodes open

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently shared her reaction to The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment from this past week's RAW.

The Rock made his surprising appearance on RAW during The American Nightmare's promo and promised to make the latter bleed. The Final Boss fulfilled the promise as he busted open Cody Rhodes before putting the latter's blood on his weight belt, which had ''Mama Rhodes'' written on it. The Brahma Bull previously claimed that he would hand the belt with Cody's blood to his mother, Michelle Rubio, at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, AEW star Thunder Rosa shared her thoughts on the bloody segment from Monday Night RAW.

"When I saw it, I was shocked because I haven't seen that in a minute, and just the way they're getting everybody involved like the dog, the mom, the kid, like everything and him [The Rock] having the belt 'Mama Rhodes.' With The Bloodline and everything, they have done an excellent job in the last two years doing twists and turns with different people and building different people at different stages for the stories that they are trying to tell,'' said Rosa.

She further spoke about Rock's involvement in The Bloodline:

"I think this one has been the most popular because The Rock is one of those legendary actors and wrestlers. He comes back in a way that he has not been doing forever. This one that is nasty, that is cursing, that is not a babyface, but a heel. Which is so funny because everybody loves Cody, but when The Rock came out, the place erupted, and he keeps doing it every single time, no matter how many times he's being disrespectful to the people in every city that he goes to." [22:11-24:00]

Eric Bischoff did not like Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment from WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently explained why he did not like the ending of this past week's Monday Night RAW. The Great One viciously attacked Cody Rhodes after the main event of RAW and made The American Nightmare bleed while cursing him out.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the former RAW General Manager shared his thoughts on the segment.

"I didn't like it! I just have a thing that I can't get over. Look, it wasn't excessive. It wasn't zoomed in with a camera, licked the blood off their face. It was judicious enough that I wasn't completely turned off by it. I think I get it; I know why they did it. It's just that I'm absolutely in the minority on this. I don't know why I feel as strongly about it," he said. [From 31:00 to 31:50]

The Great One's involvement in the storyline has managed to get a lot of fans invested in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the Final Boss sticks around after WrestleMania XL.

