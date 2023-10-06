AEW star files for a CM Punk-related trademark following his firing

It's been over a month since All Elite Wrestling fired CM Punk, but a current AEW star has taken advantage of his absence by trademarking a related phrase of his.

During his time in AEW, the Second City Saint became close friends with current Tag Team Champions FTR, with the trio of Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler collectively being known as CMFTR.

That name has since become surplus to requirements due to Punk no longer being with the company, but two of the three men still remain in AEW, which has led to Dax Harwood trademarking the name "CMFTR" for entertainment purposes.

With this trademark, Dax Harwood will now own the name "CMFTR," meaning that if the three men were to team up outside of AEW in the future, they would still be able to use the name and not break any laws.

Could CM Punk be on his way back to WWE?

If you had said to a wrestling fan in 2021 when CM Punk debuted in AEW that in two years' time, he would be potentially showing up at one of WWE's 'big four' Premium Live Events, you would have been laughed at. However, that reality looks to be drawing ever closer.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people close to Punk have noted that his intention is to return to action, primarily to WWE, with Survivor Series in Chicago being the ideal place to show up.

Meltzer did note that people within WWE have claimed that no deal is in place for the former AEW World Champion right now, but that doesn't mean that one won't be worked out between now and November 25th when Survivor Series takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

