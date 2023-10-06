CM Punk and WWE working on huge return plans later this year - Reports

There is a possibility that CM Punk could return to WWE, according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Over the last month or so, there has been talk of Punk returning to WWE. The 44-year-old star worked with the company from 2005 till 2014. He won multiple championships and was also the longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era during that time, with a reign of 434 days. He had high-profile matches with the likes of The Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer addressed some of the rumors about Punk's return. He claimed that there were some talks between the two parties and the former AEW star intended to return to the company. He also mentioned that the Survivor Series weekend in November in Chicago could be the time of Punk's return.

"Regarding CM Punk, there is obviously tons of talk regarding him returning. There have been rumors that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks. One would expect if such a deal is made that Survivor Series weekend in Chicago would be the time to do the surprise return," Meltzer detailed.

CM Punk was backstage in WWE earlier this year

Earlier this year, in April, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that CM Punk was backstage for a while during a Monday Night RAW taping. He met with Triple H and a few stars in the common area before heading out.

If Punk does return, the WWE Universe could see some mouth-watering clashes. The Best in the World could have some memorable matches with the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and many more talented stars from the roster.

