AEW star fires shots at Bully Ray; threatens to "throw his bags in the shower"

An AEW star recently had a warning for WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray if he were to step foot in the AEW locker room.

The star in question is none other than The Acclaimed's Max Caster, who holds the AEW World Trios Championship along with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Caster had some interesting words for Bully Ray, who recently expressed his desire to have one last run of The Dudley Boyz.

On Twitter, Max Caster responded to a fan who asked him what he'd do if Ray stepped foot in his locker room.

"I’d throw his bags in the shower and turn it on high."

It has to be noted that Max Caster recently sent out another tweet about Bully Ray in which he claimed the former WWE Tag Team Champion had to pay his dues before he planned to step foot in his locker room. It will be interesting to see if this gets turned into some kind of an angle on AEW television in the future.

Bully Ray praises AEW's The Young Bucks

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, recently made their return on Dynamite and are possibly the final opponents of The Icon Sting in his retirement match at Revolution 2024.

On this past week's edition of Dynamite, the duo introduced their new characters to the audience, which was praised by many, including Bully Ray. The Bucks revealed that they would now go by Mathew and Nicholas instead of Matt and Nick Jackson.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray revealed that he always enjoyed working with The Young Bucks and is a fan of them personally and professionally.

"They are snarky d***henozzles, a**holes, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they're leaning on it. I've always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally... enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage," Bully Ray said. (H/T WrestlingINC)

Ray hopes that the crowed boos The Bucks out of the building every single night:

"I think people are gonna want to hate the Bucks. I hope they embrace it. I hope they get booed out of the building every single night," Bully Ray said. (H/T WrestlingINC)

Many fans often criticize the Young Bucks for their controversial acts. However, there is no doubt that the duo is one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling. If The Bucks are Sting's final opponents, they are sure to deliver a memorable performance and help Sting throughout the match.

