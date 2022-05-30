Former WWE 24/7 champion seemingly agrees with AEW star about Sammy Guevara's punishment

Maria Kanellis-Bennett took to social media to seemingly second AEW star Tay Conti's thoughts of having Sammy Guevara punished, just like her husband, Mike Bennett.

In Double or Nothing 2022, Guevara and Conti teamed up with Kazarian in a mixed tag-team match against TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and the debuting Paige VanZant. Meanwhile, Kanellis is currently a valet for Honor No More on IMPACT, including Bennett, Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Kenny King, PCO, and Vincent.

Taking to Twitter, Conti expressed her anger at Guevara by saying the latter would sleep on the couch. For those unaware, The Spanish God accidentally kicked The Brazilian Star when she argued with Kazarian during their match.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion agreed by posting a photo of herself getting speared inadvertently by her husband during his match against The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).

The two ladies have seemingly seen eye-to-eye about the consequences for their respective partners. It would be interesting to see if Conti could make Guevara sleep on the couch after suffering his superkick.

Sammy Guevara and his team recently lost to AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky's squad

Paige VanZant was on fire during the match, displaying her complete skill-set by taking out Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. The former UFC star also hit a DDT on The Spanish God, but the Brazilian star bounced back with a takedown and four pump kicks.

Nearing the end of the match, Guevara, Conti, and Frankie Kazarian suffered a miscommunication. Ethan Page and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky capitalized by hitting their finishers on Kazarian to seal the victory.

With the loss, Kazarian and Guevara will be unable to challenge Sky for his TNT Championship during his reign. It'll be interesting to see what happens between the two after not getting along earlier in their match.

