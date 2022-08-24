Top AEW star responds to a fan on potential faction with Kevin Owens and current SmackDown Superstar

A number of AEW stars have quite a lot of history with WWE's Kevin Owens, most notably during their shared ROH runs. Fans recently took to Twitter to speculate about teaming up with one of the top AEW stars on the roster with Owens and Sami Zayn, which caught the athlete in question's attention.

In response to a fan directly tagging him, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to dance around the question, but he also teased that "higher-ups" want the faction to happen sooner rather than later.

"Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering" - Chris Jericho Tweeted.

While it is unclear which "higher ups" Chris Jericho was referencing or if the veteran is even serious or not. However, with Triple H now leading Creative in WWE, many fans are clamoring to see stars from All Elite Wrestling jump over.

Missed the latest AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

The former AEW World Champion also recently responded to a fan account who wants him to face Kevin Owens or AJ Styles

Many fans still fondly look back on Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens' "Festival of Friendship" segment in 2017. Unfortunately for these fans, Jericho left WWE in 2018, ending any notion of the feud somehow being resumed.

The former Y2J recently responded to a fan account puzzlingly wanting to see Chris Jericho take on Kevin Owens or AJ Styles. The star promptly responded, notifying the account that he's wrestled the two WWE Superstars on numerous occasions.

"They’ve already happened….multiple times." - Jericho Tweeted.

Jericho currently seems to be happy within the Jacksonville-based promotion, most notably as the veteran seems to have a significant amount of creative control. But if the nine-time Intercontinental Champion were to return to WWE, who would he end up facing first?

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA