AEW star forms a new "real-life brothers" tag team with WWE Superstar R-Truth

An AEW star seemingly announces a new tag team with popular WWE Superstar R-Truth. The wrestler in question is Dolph Ziggler's real-life brother Ryan Nemeth.

The former 24/7 Champion recently shared a personal video message for both Triple H and Dolph Ziggler's birthdays. During the video, Truth claimed that Ryan Nemeth looks a little like him but both he and The Show Off look a lot more alike.

"Dolph, bro we brothers from a different mother. I mean, Ryan, Ryan looks like us a little bit, but me and you look more alike," R-Truth said. [00:30 - 00:39]

Ryan Nemeth replied to this tweet claiming that he will now form a 'real-life brothers' tag team with the former United States Champion. He also suggested a few team names for the duo.

"Ryan & @RonKillings new real-life brothers tag team!!! Possible team names: The Hollywood Truth, Funky Hunks, Ry-Truth, The Killing Hunks, RTR, Ron & Guest, Ron Plus 1, The Truth Hurts (...Ryan) 🤕," Ryan Nemeth tweeted.

Kofi Kingston claimed that R-Truth was a major reason for him to make it in WWE

The New Day member Kofi Kingston has been in the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. A few years back, Kingston defeated the American Dragon Bryan Danielson to win his first World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In a special interview with Byron Saxton featuring the African American World Champions of the modern era, on WWE's YouTube Channel, Kingston sat down to discuss his career along with fellow former champions Big E, and Bobby Lashley.

Kingston mentioned that he was inspired by R-Truth's previous gimmick K Kwik. He stated that he also was able to do the same moves and thus he was confident that if he trains well then he could make it to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I used to like K-Kwik (R Truth) back in the day and being, like, man, I think I can do some of those moves. Having him be a part of like the catalyst that drove me towards wanting to be a WWE Superstar," Kofi Kingston said.

The multi-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth is currently sidelined due to an injury.

