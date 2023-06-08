Popular WWE star shares an extremely graphic video of his ongoing injury

Having been out of action since November 2022, the ever-popular WWE Superstar R-Truth has posted a video of his current injury.

The 51-year-old tore his quad last year during his match against Grayson Waller at the developmental brand.

Having gone through multiple surgeries since being injured on NXT, the 54-time 24/7 Champion recently shared a video on his social media page that showed in immense detail how serious his current condition was.

Truth is one of the company's most experienced performers having made his pro wrestling debut in the late 1990s, the 51-year-old has worked with some of the industry's biggest names, including The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk, and Triple H.

R -Truth inspired a former WWE Champion to start wrestling

Having worked for the company in the last two decades, Truth's work inspired many of the current superstars to begin their training.

Speaking to Byron Saxton on WWE's YouTube channel, legendary superstar Kofi Kingston revealed that Truth's old gimmick K-Kwik was a big motivator for him prior to his own journey in the business.

"I used to like K-Kwik (R Truth) back in the day and being, like, man, I think I can do some of those moves. Having him be a part of like the catalyst that drove me towards wanting to be a WWE Superstar." (3:16 to 3:25) (H/T Sportskeeda)

While he has gimmick has predominantly been comedic throughout his time in the company, the knowledge R-Truth has been able to bestow upon the younger generation has been incredibly important for both the performers and the company.

