AEW star Frankie Kazarian sends a heartfelt message to Christopher Daniels

It has been an emotional week for AEW star Frankie Kazarian as SCU suffered a devastating loss at the hands of The Young Bucks on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Not only did the team slip up the opportunity to become AEW Tag Team Champions, but the defeat also meant that Kazarian and his longtime partner, Christopher Daniels, were forced to split up.

Frankie Kazarian recently posted a heartfelt message to The Fallen Angel on Twitter and stated that Daniels was like a brother to him.

Kazarian also said it was an absolute pleasure to wrestle alongside Daniels for the past decade and their accomplishments inside the ring speak for themselves.

"A brother not born of blood can still be a brother in every other way. It’s been my absolute pleasure to wrestle along side @facdaniels the last decade. Words cannot express the love & respect I have for that warrior. Our accomplishments speak for themselves. Now...recompense," said Kazarian.

What's next for Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels on AEW Dynamite?

SCU is no more

Despite putting on a stellar performance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, SCU will now have to go their separate ways.

Both men have been in the wrestling business for quite some time. Christopher Daniels teased retirement on Twitter following the defeat to The Young Bucks last week, while Frankie Kazarian seemed confident in pursuing a solo run.

After their match this week, the former IMPACT Wrestling star stated that he is not done in the ring and will bounce back soon.

#AEW Exclusive@FrankieKazarian moments after the @YoungBucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship tonight on #AEWDynamite defeating #SCU and ending the 10 plus years team of Kazarian and @facedaniels. pic.twitter.com/v2tQjNrW1x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

He has been involved in various singles matches for Tony Khan's promotion. His outing against Christian Cage a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite proves that he still has a lot to offer.

Kazarian could insert himself into the AEW TNT Title picture as newly-crowned Champion, Miro, will need challengers to his throne.

What do you think about the future of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite?