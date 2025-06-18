AEW star gets engaged

After Will Ospreay, another AEW star has been engaged to his dating partner. The name in question is John Silver, whose fiancée took to Instagram to share a heartfelt personal update.

John Silver is one of the most charismatic stars in All Elite Wrestling. The Meat Man is known for his impeccable comic timing, with many fans considering him the "R-Truth" of the Jacksonville-based promotion. As part of The Dark Order, Silver has carved out numerous memorable moments in the Tony Khan-led company.

John Silver's fiancée, Denise Liguori, posted a bunch of images and a video on her Instagram account while tagging her partner. Denise Liguori wrote down "Locked in, can't escape now" as the caption of the post, confirming her engagement to Silver.

Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Blade were some of the AEW stars who extended their congratulations to the couple on this memorable occasion.

The fan-favorite AEW star recently made his return from injury

At ROH Final Battle 2024, John Silver suffered a gruesome injury. The Meat Man hurt his hamstring while competing against the Grizzled Young Veterans in a tag team match alongside Alex Reynolds.

However, Silver's grit was on full display as he managed to finish off the contest despite not being fully fit. On the June 12 episode of ROH television, John Silver made his return to pro wrestling after five months.

Johnny Hungiee single-handedly took out The Frat House to save Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds from their assault. The Dark Order celebrated the return of The Meat Man during a backstage segment and also challenged The Frat House to a Trios match.

It will be intriguing to see if John Silver will also be back on AEW television soon as the company prepares for All In: Texas. The Dark Order last competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion in November 2024 on Rampage, where they lost to The Conglomeration.

