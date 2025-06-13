AEW star quietly returns after 175 days

A long-time AEW fan-favorite has finally made his comeback on a different Tony Khan-owned promotion. The star in question, John Silver, rejoined his Dark Order teammates at Ring of Honor recently.

The Meat Man has been with All Elite Wrestling since the year of the promotion's inception. He has entertained fans alongside his stablemates as a member of The Dark Order, a faction that gained much popularity for its characters and the roles they played in their storylines, led by the late great Brodie Lee, and later with their former ally, Hangman Adam Page.

For most of 2024, however, Silver, alongside Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno, had primarily been wrestling on ROH, aside from occasional appearances on AEW's programming. The 35-year-old star, in particular, has been missing from action since he and his Beaver Boy teammate lost to the Grizzled Young Veterans at ROH Final Battle last year, an event Silver reportedly powered through with a torn hamstring. After several months' absence, however, Johnny Hungee has finally returned to ROH.

The promotion's X/Twitter profile has uploaded a backstage segment featuring John Silver, who reunited with Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno to issue a challenge to Frat House, a heel faction that the group has been feuding with recently. The Dark Order members took shots at Jacked Jameson and Cole Karter, called their former teammate Preston Vance a "traitor", and harkened back to an iconic Being The Elite joke at the expense of Griff Garrison.

It remains to be seen whether the babyface trio will be able to overcome The Frat House whenever they square off in trios action.

What John Silver and The Dark Order were up to in AEW lately

Most of The Dark Order's latest matches as a unit on AEW TV to date took place on Rampage, except for their World Trios Title bout against The Death Riders at Battle of the Belts 12 in October last year. To kick off the following month, the stable lost to Action Andretti and Top Flight.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver also fell short in a three-way tag bout that also featured The Infantry and The Kingdom a week later. Finally, on the November 22 episode of the Friday-night show, The Dark Order lost to Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii.

During Silver's absence, however, Reynolds and Uno suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Don Callis Family members, Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita, last month on AEW Collision.

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

