AEW star gets honest about his relationship with Linda McMahon

Former WWE President Linda McMahon is one of the most popular names among wrestling fans. AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about his relationship with Linda.

Ad

Linda McMahon has been the talk of the town since she became a member of the US cabinet. She currently serves as Donald Trump's Secretary of Education. However, Linda once had a major influence in WWE alongside Vince McMahon.

During a recent edition of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, The Last Outlaw opened up about his experience working with Linda McMahon, revealing that she was always good to him. He recalled how back in the day it was Vince and Linda building the brand. The veteran further congratulated Linda for enjoying great success after exiting the wrestling world and praised the former WWE President.

Ad

Trending

"Linda was very, very good to me during some tough times. She was always very good to me. Back in the day, it was Vince and Linda. You didn't only hear, 'Oh, that's Vince!' It [was], 'Oh, it's Vince and Linda!' And kind of the tag team that they were in building the entire brand. And now, all the years roll along, and she's in the President's cabinet? Stranger than fiction, as they say. But congrats. She has pursued this political world, really, ever since she exited professional wrestling. If that's what she wants to do, and she obviously does, I'm very happy for her. She is a very nice lady," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Vince Russo was shocked to see Triple H at Linda McMahon's Senate confirmation hearing

Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H were all present at Linda McMahon's Senate confirmation hearing last month. During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo revealed he was shocked to see The Game there, given that the former world champion writes 97 hours of WWE television.

Ad

"I'm looking at Hunter [Triple H] today, sitting behind Linda McMahon. Bro, who's writing 97 hours of TV, bro? Like, literally, you're just going there, and you're sitting there? That's a full day of work. Bro, we wouldn't have been able to do that. That's insane to me, bro!" he said. [6:26–7:11]

Triple H continues to bring exciting changes to the WWE product. We will have to wait and see what exciting things he has in store for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback