Triple H supporting Linda McMahon was "insane," WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Triple H has been WWE's main roster creative figurehead since replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in July 2022. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, cannot understand how The Game had time to attend Linda McMahon's Senate confirmation hearing.

On February 13, Shane and Stephanie McMahon sat behind their mother as she testified before the Senate to become the United States Secretary of Education. Triple H, Stephanie's husband, was also present, a day before a live three-hour SmackDown episode.

The latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo featured a conversation about WWE's storytelling. Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone he had hardly any free time when he wrote two-hour RAW episodes in the Attitude Era. He also questioned why Triple H prioritized the hearing over writing television shows:

"Chris, when we were just writing RAW, every day was booked," Russo stated. "Every day. You were doing something Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. You had a schedule and you could not miss anything with the show being every single week, constantly, non-stop. I'm looking at Hunter [Triple H] today, sitting behind Linda McMahon. Bro, who's writing 97 hours of TV, bro? Like, literally, you're just going there and you're sitting there? That's a full day of work. Bro, we wouldn't have been able to do that. That's insane to me, bro." [6:26 – 7:11]

Watch the video above to hear Russo highlight several things about WWE programming that are different today compared to past generations.

Vince Russo on Triple H and WWE's busy weekly schedule

Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown air for three hours every week. While Triple H works with a creative team, he is ultimately responsible for major storyline developments and match outcomes.

Vince Russo is a big fan of the New York Giants NFL team. However, in the same way that some WWE fans get tired of consuming wrestling content, he often needs a break from watching his team:

"I'll sit down and watch every Giant game," Russo continued. "But, Chris, after four or five in a row, I gotta take a break. I constantly gotta take a break. I don't know, bro. I don't know when too much [wrestling content] is more than enough. I don't know. I don't know with these people, man." [10:06 – 10:27]

On April 18, WWE's Chief Content Officer will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a singles competitor for the first time. Michelle McCool has also been announced as a 2025 inductee.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

