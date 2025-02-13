Triple H and Stephanie McMahon appear in support of Linda McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have often made appearances together outside the Stamford-based promotion. Today, The Game and his other half were seen in a court right behind Linda McMahon as McMahon testifies.

Earlier this year, Linda McMahon was handpicked by Donald Trump as he came into power for the second time following his win against Joe Biden. Trump nominated McMahon to lead the Department of Education. Later, McMahon's nomination was accepted, and she's set to appear in court to present her case.

Today, she's facing questions from the senators running the Health, Education, Labour, and Pension (HELP) Committee. During this, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon were spotted right behind McMahon as she answered the challenges presented by the senators in attendance.

Hunter and Stephanie are in attendance showcasing their support to Linda McMahon as she presents her case for becoming the next Secretary of Education.

Triple H is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025

In 2019, Triple H entered the WWE Hall of Fame for the first time as part of D-Generation X. The Game also gave a few words and took a shot at AEW while joking with Billy Gunn and the rest of the crew.

In the coming years, he announced his retirement from in-ring competition when he appeared at WrestleMania 38 in Texas and left his wrestling boots in the ring. Later, he became the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based company.

However, he never entered the illustrious class as The Cerebral Assassin until recently. Earlier this month, a town hall meeting was conducted where Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker appeared.

The two decided to put Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame, which the veterans felt was long overdue. Later, Stephanie McMahon appeared on stage and congratulated her husband for the upcoming induction.

It's possible the likes of Linda McMahon and Shane McMahon would appear in Las Vegas as The Game enters the Hall of Fame.

