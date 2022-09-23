"He constantly uses cheap heat" - Disco Inferno points out the biggest flaw with top AEW star's gimmick

AEW has quite an impressive roster that's full of stars with distinct gimmicks and personas. Despite one star's major popularity, Disco Inferno believes he's still lacking in a crucial department.

Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno) began his wrestling career back in 1991 and has held a number of different championships since then. The WCW veteran has worked with some legends in the business throughout his career. While being a fan of AEW star MJF, Gilbertti still believes there's room for improvement.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Gilbertti touched on MJF's return to AEW and how the show was affected by his absence.

"I’m gonna give them a little bit more time than one week. MJF is a ratings draw, this show is drastically worse without him on the show than with him. We saw that – they were under a million consistently without him," Gilbertti said. (00:42 onward).

Despite his praise and acknowledgment, the WCW veteran shared his thoughts as to what he thinks is lacking with Friedman's character right now.

"I think he’s a draw, [but] I think his biggest flaw – and nobody talks about it – is he constantly uses cheap heat in every single promo he does, it’s completely unnecessary for his character, he doesn’t have to." (01:17 onward).

Friedman holds the Casino Poker Chip and an opportunity to challenge for the World Championship whenever he deems fit. Now that Jon Moxley is the reigning champion again, can the 26-year old star somehow overcome The Purveyor of Violence?

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

MJF was reportedly meant to continue his feud with CM Punk before the former AEW World Champion injured his foot

CM Punk and MJF had one of the most well-received feuds in AEW history so far, years after a chance meeting when Friedman was still very young. The single photograph quickly became the crux of the feud, with some of the storytelling revolving around the moment.

In a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the original main event of All Out was intended to be the final chapter of the legendary feud. Unfortunately, when Punk injured his foot during Double or Nothing, AEW had to change these plans changed.

Liam Jenkins @LiamJenkinsPSN Say what you want about CM Punk, this was the moment of the year for me. Months of build up, the MJF pump-fake, the ROH gear and intro, chills Say what you want about CM Punk, this was the moment of the year for me. Months of build up, the MJF pump-fake, the ROH gear and intro, chills https://t.co/Bk5P7ZKZnV

With rumors now suggesting that CM Punk could be on his way out of the promotion, will fans ever get to see the legendary feud continue? Time will tell.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far