AEW star gives a major update on The Young Bucks

Speculation is swirling around what seems to be a fully-fledged heel turn for AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks. After a loss to The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, all updates on the Jackson brothers have come through longtime friend and Elite lackey Brandon Cutler, who has provided another bit of news today.

Earlier this week, Cutler took to social media and announced that Matt and Nick Jackson were taking some time away from wrestling. Reports have since indicated that this is likely part of a heel turn by the Bucks.

It seems that Brandon Cutler will remain the spokesperson and internal 'reporter' for Matt and Nick Jackson. The longtime Being The Elite editor took to X today to announce that the Bucks are not backstage ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite.

"I am being told the Young Bucks are not backstage this week at Dynamite."

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks are finished with Being The Elite, according to Brandon Cutler

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega launched the YouTube series Being The Elite in 2016, and it has run weekly with minimal interruptions since then. The show became an integral part of The Elite's surge in popularity and ultimately played a big role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

It seems that the Bucks intend to do as much emotional damage to their fans as possible during this heel turn. Shortly after announcing that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions were taking time away from wrestling, Brandon Cutler revealed that they had also ceased production of Being The Elite.

Fans were heartbroken by the announcement, but if reports are to be believed, it may just be another part of the storyline built by the Jackson brothers.

How far do you think the Bucks will go with their heel turn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!