"I hope they do follow their dream of going to the WWE" - Fans react to major Young Bucks update

In May 2016, The Young Bucks debuted a backstage vlog on YouTube, arguably shaping the next era of professional wrestling outside WWE. That series was called Being The Elite, and according to AEW's Brandon Cutler, the show has officially come to an end.

Being The Elite started as a simple vlog but quickly morphed into a hybrid documentary-skit series following the Jackson brothers, Kenny Omega, and many other major names as they navigated New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the independent scene, and eventually, AEW.

Earlier today, longtime BTE editor and Elite associate Brandon Cutler 'reported' that Matt and Nick Jackson have officially finished up with the infamous YouTube series. While this may just be part of the Bucks' ongoing heel turn, fans have nevertheless offered their takes on the show's demise.

The Young Bucks are reportedly stepping away from wrestling as part of a heel turn

The Young Bucks have been teasing a heel turn for a while, and their recent behavior toward Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho seems to indicate that a return to their villainous roots is in play.

On the heels of their loss to The Golden Jets at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, Brandon Cutler announced that Matt and Nick Jackson would be taking some time away from wrestling. A follow-up report from Fightful Select indicated that this announcement was part of their ongoing storyline.

Although the Bucks worked as arrogant, petulant heels throughout 2021, they remained engaged with their fans and maintained Being The Elite's weekly schedule. The fact that they've stopped broadcasting the show might indicate that the Jackson brothers have committed to a far more insidious heel turn this time around.

Do you think Being The Elite is truly dead? Are you looking forward to The Young Bucks displaying an even nastier side? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

