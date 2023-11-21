The Young Bucks seemingly set to end their long-running show, Being The Elite.

On the November 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, known as the Young Bucks, lost the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, which they held alongside Hangman Adam Page, to the Mogul Embassy. The loss added to the mounting frustration with their best friend, Kenny Omega, teaming with their long-time rival, Chris Jericho, against a common enemy, the Don Callis Family.

After the events, the Young Bucks began testing the dark side regularly during their matches by using underhanded tactics to get a win. They eventually went on to challenge the Cleaner and the Ocho to a tag team contest at Full Gear with the condition that if they won, the team of the former AEW Champions would disband, but if they lost, they would lose their title shot at AEW World Tag Championships.

At Full Gear, Matt and Nick Jackson came up short and lost their AEW tag titles shot to Omega and Jericho. This was seemingly the final nail in the coffin and the Bucks turned full-fledged heels. They rejected Omega's attempt at a handshake after the match at Full Gear. AEW Star Brandon Cutler recently took to social media and claimed that the former AEW Tag Team Champions are set to end their long-running show, Being The Elite.

"Sources close to Matt and Nick are telling me that they have officially finished up with Being The Elite," Brandon Cutler wrote.

Being The Elite is a long-running show, with the first episode uploaded seven years ago to their YouTube channel, having 500k plus subscribers. If true, it would be a major downer for the fans of The Elite.

Brandon Cutler claims The Young Bucks are "taking some time away from wrestling"

Brandon Cutler is a long-time associate of the Young Bucks and was trained by the former AEW Tag Team Champions. During the Bucks' previous heel run in AEW, Cutler used to be at ringside and interfere in the proceedings.

After Full Gear, the 36-year-old took to Twitter (X) and claimed that Matt and Nick Jackson would take a break from wrestling and wanted privacy during their time away.

"I am being told that the Young Bucks will be taking some time away from wrestling. People close to Matt and Nick’s camp are asking for privacy during this time," wrote Brandon Cutler.

Here is the post:

The accuracy of Cutler's recent announcements is not yet known, as we haven't heard anything from the Young Bucks in this regard.

