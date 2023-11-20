Top AEW stars to step away from wrestling - Reports

Last night's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured many ups and downs, from the shockingly brutal Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland to the high-stakes tag match between The Golden Jets and The Young Bucks. After their loss to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, a new report has indicated that the Bucks are taking some time away from wrestling.

Matt and Nick Jackson have recently been indulging in old habits, showing a more immature and petulant side to fans. The two were expected to complete their heel turn in the near future, and it seems they're doing just that.

The Young Bucks' longtime friend and associate, Brandon Cutler, has stated that the Jackson brothers are taking time away from wrestling. According to Fightful Select, Cutler will be joining them as they carry their heel turn forward, and there are plans for at least one other to join them.

The report states that The Young Bucks taking time away from wrestling is part of the storyline, and the recent change to their long-running YouTube show, Being the Elite, is also tied to the angle.

Fightful noted that things are currently fine between the EVPs and AEW backstage, and their behavior is for the benefit of the program.

Multi-time AEW champions recently teased their heel turn

The Young Bucks have played several roles since the founding of AEW, but they are perhaps best known as the arrogant, childish heels they portrayed during Kenny Omega's 346-day world title reign in 2021.

The Bucks have been shifted between babyface and tweener personas since then, but their recent behavior has convinced fans that the brothers are on the verge of diving back into their villainous ways.

This was exemplified in a recent social media post by The Young Bucks. The multi-time AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champions took to Instagram and reminded everyone that they're still the best, still hated, and, of course, still the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

The Bucks remind everyone of their status

This may have been a response to a recent gaff by AEW's official website, which caused a stir in the wrestling community when the 'EVP' title was briefly removed from the profiles of Matt and Nick Jackson.

