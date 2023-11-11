Speculation killer on The Young Bucks' AEW EVP status

The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega were instrumental in helping AEW get off the ground. With The American Nightmare jumping ship to WWE last year, The Elite members have continued their roles as the Executive Vice Presidents.

Earlier today, eagle-eyed fans noticed Nick and Matt Jackson were no longer listed as the EVPs on the roster page, leaving people baffled as to whether they've been relieved of their duties.

However, the speculation was put to rest when the EVP titles were added back to their profiles a few hours ago.

Nick and Matt Jackson are currently embroiled in a feud with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The Young Bucks took issue with The Cleaner and Le Champion for not choosing them as their partners for the upcoming eight-man tag team match against The Don Callis Family. The episode will be the go-home one before Full Gear pay-per-view.

The backstage exchange between them led to The Elite Civil War. As announced earlier this week, The Golden Jets will join forces to face The Young Bucks in a high-stakes match at Full Gear on November 18th.

The match will have a unique stipulation. If Omega and Jericho win, they'll become the #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which Nick and Matt Jackson are currently entitled to. However, if the latter wins, The Golden Jets will no longer be a thing, prompting Omega to reunite with Nick and Matt.

