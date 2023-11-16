The Young Bucks break silence following their heel turn on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks had been teasing a heel turn for some time now on AEW programming, and the Jackson brothers decided to pull the trigger last night in front of their hometown fans. The former Tag Team Champions have since taken to social media to break their silence and address their haters.

Matt and Nick Jackson will go down in the history books as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Aside from their highly-praised in-ring work, the Young Bucks have made a conscious effort to engage with their followers even when the cameras are off and have found great success doing so.

After their heel turn on the latest episode of Dynamite, the Bucks sent out a simple message that doesn't take much effort to decipher:

"Still the best. Still hated. Still EVP's," Nick Jackson wrote on his Instagram story accompanying a photo of himself and his brother.

The Executive Vice Presidents of AEW adapted the EVP tag to stand for "extremely violent people." With their latest persona change, it looks as though they're picking up that mantle once again.

The Young Bucks set for major match at Full Gear

With Full Gear set to take place this weekend, many fans are looking forward to what should be a spectacular in-ring affair between the Young Bucks and the Golden Jets.

Unhappy with their long-time friend Kenny Omega's newly-minted association with Chris Jericho, the Jacksons will have the opportunity to split up the Golden Jets if they come away victorious at Full Gear. However, if the pair of former AEW World Champions win, they will receive the Bucks' Tag Team Championship opportunity.

All four men involved in the match have a knack for creating enticing story-driven matches, making their upcoming encounter as one of the most hotly-anticipated of the pay-per-view.

