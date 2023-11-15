The Young Bucks could reach ridiculous milestone at AEW Full Gear 2023

With AEW Full Gear rapidly approaching, fans worldwide are looking forward to what is bound to be an exciting pay-per-view from top to bottom. The Young Bucks are set to participate in one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts on the card and reach a significant milestone in the process.

Matt and Nick Jackson's importance to AEW can not be overstated. The promotion would not exist if it weren't for the brothers, and their contributions to the company extend far beyond the initial formation of a "wrestling alternative."

The Young Bucks have been workhorses for All Elite Wrestling, having competed on every pay-per-view in the company's history. Full Gear 2023 will mark number 25 for the Jacksons, a feat no other wrestler has achieved.

To mark the occasion, they will square off against two other stalwarts of AEW, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The pair of former World Champions, known as the Golden Jets, are undefeated as a duo and will look to keep this streak going, but will have some tough opponents to overcome.

The Young Bucks are still in line for an AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity

After winning a four-way tag team match at WrestleDream, The Young Bucks earned themselves an opportunity for the World Tag Team Championship currently held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

However, if they walk away victorious this weekend, the Golden Jets could seize this opportunity away from Matt and Nick. The only caveat is that Jericho and Omega must disband as a team if the Bucks come out with the win.

With stakes this high, fans are divided on which way the bout is expected to go. Regardless, viewers are in store for what should be a match for the ages, filled with great in-ring action and well-layered storytelling beats.

