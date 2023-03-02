AEW star is glad Eddie Kingston has 'quit' Tony Khan's company

AEW's Mad King Eddie Kingston seems to have become fed up with the promotion and recently 'quit' on air. Kingston likely didn't make many friends in the locker room, as Daniel Garcia recently took to social media to share an interesting comment on his longtime rival's exit.

Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia are old adversaries, and in AEW, the two have been on the opposite ends of many rivalries over the past few years. While it's still unclear whether or not The Mad King has actually quit the promotion, Garcia seems happy that Kingston might no longer be around.

AEW's official Twitter page recently shared a clip of Kingston's backstage interview with Lexie Nair, where he walked off and quit. In response to the post, Daniel Garcia took to social media to express how thankful he was for the development.

"Used to pray for times like this," Garcia tweeted.

The Mad King was seemingly unhappy going into the Wednesday night event, as he interestingly teased a no-show shortly before Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston seemingly hasn't been happy with his booking in AEW for quite some time

All Elite Wrestling has unfortunately been suffering from a few internal issues over the past year, and the tension has often resulted in backstage animosity among talent.

Eddie Kingston was also involved in a brawl with Sammy Guevara, but it seems like his unhappiness didn't end there.

In a long, expletive-laden Twitter thread, The Mad King commented on his prior statements suggesting that he disliked MJF. Kingston then explained that he often provoked some stars to get a fight out of them in the end.

Is Eddie Kingston hinting at something more in his tweets?

The star also claimed that Tony Khan purposely underbooked him to protect members of the "Four Pillars" of All Elite Wrestling. This led many to believe he wanted a shot at the world champion, MJF. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the popular brawler.

