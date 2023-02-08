Eddie Kingston launches into expletive-laden rant; says Tony Khan protects certain AEW stars from him

Eddie Kingston has seemingly had enough of what seems to be ongoing yet neglected issues with some of the talent in AEW. The Mad King recently took to Twitter, where he went into a lengthy rant where he suggested that Tony Khan is protecting wrestlers from him.

Kingston has never been afraid to voice his opinion, and the handful of reported backstage scuffles hint at that being something he does in person as well. The 41-year-old recently slammed reigning AEW World Champion MJF, leading many to wonder if there are some serious issues between the stars.

In a long, expletive-laden Twitter thread, Kingston urged everyone to understand that he has his reasons for disliking the stars he dislikes. The Mad King notably pointed out that he also calls out some stars to bait them into a fight.

Is Eddie Kingston hinting at something more in his tweets?

The Mad King then went on to suggest that Tony Khan is overly protecting some stars from facing him, and notably referenced the "Four Pillars of AEW."

The most recent name once featured in the pillars that Eddie Kingston faced one-on-one was Sammy Guevara, which hinted that their backstage issues might not be something the star has moved on from yet.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

WCW veteran Konnan believes there's another explanation for Eddie Kingston's bad booking

The Mad King's Twitter rant is likely due to the star himself becoming frustrated with his portrayal in the promotion.

Many fans have clamored to see the star on television more often, but he is yet to win gold in the promotion at this stage.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 When Eddie Kingston sent CM Punk to the shadow realms by using a back fist When Eddie Kingston sent CM Punk to the shadow realms by using a back fist https://t.co/Enm4woqbb7

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained that Eddie Kingston's physique could be the reason why he's not being pushed on television.

"The thing is, here's the problem. [As a booker] I would tell him to get in shape because it looks better for your image. I know that you're trying to do this beer gut tough guy but bro, there's nothing like looking athletic, but he was super mega over and they're not really using him right now," said the WCW veteran. [From 01:42 onward]

Konnan notably added that another reason could be that The Mad King upset the wrong person backstage, and instead of releasing him, he's instead been punished through his booking. With his recent Twitter rant, that might just be the reason why.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes