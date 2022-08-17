"Just huffing and puffing" - Popular AEW star claims match against Bryan Danielson was one of the hardest of his career so far

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page recently opened up about the hardest matches he has had in his career so far.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021 to win his first world title in All Elite Wrestling. His first defense came against former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson at the Winter Is Coming pay-per-view last year. Page retained the gold after the duo battled to a 60-minute time limit draw.

After defeating The American Dragon in a rematch, Hangman Page successfully defended his title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch earlier this year.

During his recent Q&A session at Galaxycon Raleigh 2022, Page stated that the matches against Danielson and Archer were the most difficult for him:

"Probably the hardest match I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a Texas Death match. I got my eyebrow cut. I didn’t know there were like vessels and veins in your eyebrow a lot. So I bled so much. There’s blood in my eyes and I couldn’t see," said Page.

The former world champion also mentioned about the 60-minute match he had against Bryan Danielson:

"Secondly, I’d probably say wrestling Bryan Danielson for an hour. An hour is so long to do anything, especially wrestle someone like Bryan. He’s just doing jumping jacks and having a good ol’ time lefts and right in the ring and I’m just huffing and puffing and trying to throw up. So those are probably my two hardest matches," added Page. [H/t Sescoops]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

How would you have booked the ending? Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the #AEW World Championship ends in a Draw!How would you have booked the ending? Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the #AEW World Championship ends in a Draw!How would you have booked the ending? https://t.co/TjrZcytKxy

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

WWE legend Bully Ray recently claimed that AEW is focusing on Hangman Page again

On the August 3, 2022 edition of Dynamite, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish turned heel and laid a vicious assault on The Young Bucks. Hangman Page came out before any further damage was done and chased away the heels.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ray said that All Elite Wrestling is starting to book Page in a meaningful storyline after months of mediocrity since his world title loss to CM Punk.

"I was happy to see Hangman Page involved because ever since he lost the [AEW World Heavyweight] championship, he's kind of been on the backburner but I know that AEW fans will be like 'What you talking about he's been on the backburner? He's done this and he's done this," said Ray.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #QuakeByTheLake Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV?Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV?Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake https://t.co/YOKvjSg43q

However, on last week's Dynamite, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy refused to team up with The Young Bucks for the trio's tournament and solidified his alliance with The Dark Order.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan's promotion has in store for the former world champion in the coming weeks.

Do you think Hangman Page should join forces with The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comment section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA