Hangman Page delivers a message for the first time since major altercation broke out at AEW All Out 2022

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page recently sent out heartfelt messages for Dark Order and The Elite amid the backstage turmoil following All Out.

The former AEW World Champion is one of wrestling's most beloved babyfaces, who has forged an inexplicably strong connection with the fans. Page's association with The Elite and The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling has paid rich dividends, and he's nothing but grateful for it, as per his recent Instagram post.

The Millennial Cowboy took to the social media platform and shared a backstage picture of him alongside The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds at All Out 2022. He wrote a detailed message accompanying the photo, revealing how The Dark Order helped him reinvent himself.

Hangman Page disclosed how he came close to the stable post the tragic passing of its former leader Brodie Lee. He then went on to praise the faction's members individually.

"After you get famous, you stop growing. You don’t have to.” After being an even small part of a movement with the Elite and our subsequent falling out I was a afraid of stagnation. I was happy, fulfilled, and getting a good paycheck; but without anyone to push me further. During Brodie’s illness I was scared to move forward with these guys, but we all still felt it was the right thing to do. I could never say enough about all of the Dark Order. John’s jokes effortlessly turn a bad day into a hilarious one. Alex is my dad friend; our sons were born five days apart and it’s been so grounding to have someone on the same ride as me. Uno self-deprecates in a way I can relate to, only wishing he saw in himself what I see in him. Ten for working tirelessly and covering for my sorry ass at the latest possible notice. Anna for never hesitating to get in on a good dick joke and be one of the boys. Stu for never being complacent with his spot and always wanting for more. Five for overcoming having such a small penis and gaining the confidence to bet on himself in a way I have never had to. Colt for being a fountain of wisdom and saying to me the most self-affirming words I’ve ever heard."

In closing, the AEW star wrote he owes his career just as much to Dark Order as to The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

"I owe a lot of my career to Matt, Nick, and Kenny. I owe as much to these guys too. Thank you for helping me continue to grow," wrote Hangman Page.

AEW star Hangman Page's sour equation with CM Punk

While he's one of the most beloved performers backstage, Hangman Page's relationship with CM Punk is far from healthy. While there were rumors of them not being on good terms, it became clear at the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum where Punk accused Page of going into the business for himself during their feud.

Swiftie 🦋 Team Elite! Hangman Page fangirl! @HangmanBayBay13 Something had to have happened to Hangman Page and CM Punk after this cause they was happy here singing Take Me Home Country Roads Something had to have happened to Hangman Page and CM Punk after this cause they was happy here singing Take Me Home Country Roads https://t.co/QDVTjNtqVY

This resulted in a backstage melee that reportedly broke out between The Straight Edge Superstar and The Elite owing to the former's comments. While Hangman Page has come out unscathed from the entire fiasco, Punk and The Elite are facing indefinite suspensions from AEW.

