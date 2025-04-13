AEW star hated wrestling The Great Khali but loved the WWE legend, got legitimately dazed by a chop once

Shelton Benjamin has worked in numerous top promotions like AEW, WWE, ROH, and NJPW. The Gold Standard has delivered excellent matches against several world-class wrestlers in his illustrious career.

However, Benjamin has had his fair share of struggles with some particular opponents in the ring. Despite being known for his stellar in-ring work, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion found it difficult to mesh with certain individuals in the squared circle.

In a recent interview with Huge Pop Radio, The Hurt Syndicate member opened up about his experience of working with The Great Khali. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has often been called out for being stiff in the ring. Shelton Benjamin shared a story regarding the same, remembering how the gigantic star left him in a dizzy state with a vicious chop.

The 49-year-old was infuriated at being legitimately hurt by Khali's move, prompting him to go off on The Punjabi Playboy.

"He gave me that chop one night and like I said, it was legit bells. I would see stars. I went down but, his finish was - I think he was doing the double-handed, I don’t know - the two-handed chokeslam thing. So, he gave me the chop and I’m just... All I’m seeing is birds and I’m trying to get up because I know I have to take this finish and he says to me, ‘Uh, brother...’ after the match - he goes, ‘Brother, uh, maybe after chop, up faster.’"

The Gold Standard reiterated that he loved The Great Khali's personality behind the scenes. However, the former WWE United States Champion did not have the best of times while squaring off with the Indian star.

The Great Khali was also seemingly not in favor of a couple of spots that Benjamin had performed. The giant tried to mobilize support for himself backstage, which further agitated the current AEW star.

The veteran was struggling to remain conscious after receiving a brutal chop to his head. The Gold Standard tried to get himself in the position for The Great Khali's Double-Handed Chokeslam maneuver. However, The Punjabi Playboy asked Benjamin to hurry with the spot, not realizing that he was feeling dizzy after his signature move.

"I was like, ‘Khali, I am really trying to recover. I can’t get up any faster because I am really dazed. That’s not me working. That is really me trying to get my bearings before you grab me. I can’t get up any faster...’ But that being said, any time I tell these stories, I don’t wanna come off as harsh. I love Khali. I have so much fun with him." [H/T - Postwrestling]

As difficult as it was for Benjamin to keep up with a stiff worker like Khali, he noted in the interview that he had nothing but fondness for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Shelton Benjamin urges Tony Khan to build AEW around Kyle Fletcher

In the same interview, Shelton Benjamin showered praise on AEW's fastest-rising star, Kyle Fletcher. The Gold Standard stated that he sees glimpses of Randy Orton in the Australian star, expressing his desire to wrestle him frequently in the ring.

The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion seemed impressed with Fletcher's physical transformation. Benjamin acknowledged the 26-year-old star's potential and urged Tony Khan to push him as the next face of AEW.

The Protostar was one of the first few stars that Shelton Benjamin battled after debuting in AEW. The two stars battled in the league stage of the Continental Classic 2024, where Kyle Fletcher came out on top. Although Benjamin could not put down The Protostar in their first encounter, he would be eager to settle his scores with the young star at some point.

