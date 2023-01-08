AEW star hilariously reacts to Vince McMahon's WWE return with an expletive-laden post

AEW star Max Caster recently took a cheeky shot at Vince McMahon's WWE comeback.

McMahon retired from the global juggernaut in July 2022 after massive allegations surfaced against him. However, in a shocking turn of events, he surprisingly returned to WWE as a member of the board of directors.

While the wrestling world is divided on his return, The Acclaimed's Max Caster took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue.

He shared a throwback picture of himself flipping the bird at Vince McMahon's Walk of Fame star. Moreover, he vowed to repeat the same next week.

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on WWE's future following Vince McMahon's return

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell speculated that McMahon might be tempted to rejoin the creative side of things in WWE as the product is currently doing well.

The veteran further added that he is not convinced that Vince McMahon is purely returning to potentially sell the Stamford-based company.

"Well, he's Vince [McMahon]. So, he can do what he wants to do, and now that it's doing better, I think that kind of hurt his feelings and bruised his ego, and he may want to hop back in there, or he may not.

He may hold true to his first rule, and that is he is coming back in order to get the most money from the sale of the company, which I don't buy," said Dutch Mantell. [From 12:51 to 13:20]

It remains to be seen as to what unfolds next in the ongoing saga involving McMahon and WWE, and if it will affect the weekly programming in the foreseeable future.

