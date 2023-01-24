AEW star hints at Adam Cole joining major faction following return

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to tease Adam Cole's potential alliance with a faction.

The Panama City Playboy made his triumphant return on Dynamite this month, cutting an emphatic promo. He went on to promise the audience that he would be making his way back to the top of the roster. Since then, speculation about his next move has gripped fans.

Dark Order member John Silver recently took to Twitter to potentially shed light on the matter. While his tweet could be taken as a simple joke, Adam Cole can certainly join the faction in the future.

"Adam Cole to the Dark Order?"

You can check out the original tweet here:

Tony Khan recently commented on Adam Cole's return to AEW

The Panama City Playboy's return to the Jacksonville-based Promotion has resulted in a lot of hype, even from the All Elite president himself.

In a recent interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan spoke excitedly about Adam Cole's imminent return match.

"For us, it's a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster. It's very exciting that he's getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It's a really inspirational story, and people don't even know the half of it yet. I'm excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through." (H/T Fightful)

Raion @Raion74_ Excalibur said that Adam Cole's return was genuine surprise as this segment was listed as "TBD" on run sheet.



But clearly "TBD" meant "The BOOM Dude" here, you really need to read into these things. Excalibur said that Adam Cole's return was genuine surprise as this segment was listed as "TBD" on run sheet.But clearly "TBD" meant "The BOOM Dude" here, you really need to read into these things. https://t.co/I006ih5wZe

Tony Khan also talked about how Cole wasn't sure of coming back due to the nature of his injury. He further mentioned how the former NXT star's only wish was to return to the squared circle.

As of now, there is no confirmed news about Adam Cole's future plans. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for him in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Who do you want to see feuding with Adam Cole next? Sound off in the comments section below!

