AEW star hits back at rumors of "divisiveness" in the locker room

AEW Dynamite took place in Chicago last week. The show included the much-awaited appearances of FTR and CM Punk. The presence of Punk kick-started a lot of rumors regarding alleged divisiveness in the locker room, which were duly shut down by one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, together known as FTR, are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo established themselves as one of the greatest teams of the modern day as they've held every tag title in whichever company they have signed with.

While they have been respected for their in-ring work, FTR has been criticized for their behavior online. Dax Harwood took to Twitter to shut down rumors of divisiveness in the locker room.

"I can’t thank everyone in AEW enough for how well they treated Finley this week at Dynamite. You all made her feel so special. If there is a “divisiveness” that a certain individual is reporting, I didn’t see it AT ALL. Check the Collision locker room too. This is a family." tweeted Dax.

AEW star Mark Henry wanted to quit WWE after feeling disrespected by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is known to joke around with WWE Superstars. However, one particular trick did not sit well with Mark Henry as it almost led to him quitting the company.

In 2011, The Executive Chairman of the WWE set up the World's Strongest Man by sending him down to the ring for a match against Sin Cara. However, the match was never planned, and it was supposed to be a prank on Henry, purely to mess with him.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Henry opened up about the incident and recalled how it made him angry:

"I felt disrespected, I feel trivialized," Henry said. "Out of all the work that I did, like all of the sacrificing, and you people say, 'Oh, you got paid a lot of money.' You know what, man? I didn't get paid enough money to dummy down my pride and my respect as a man. Ain't no price for that. And when that happened, I felt like, 'Okay, I'm expendable, I'm useless to them. They don't respect me.'"

