AEW star insinuates that 80% of the locker room does not like Kenny Omega

A current AEW star surprisingly insinuated that 80% of the company locker room is not a fan of the former World Champion, Kenny Omega. The star possibly referenced one of Omega's statements from the past.

The AEW star, Tony Nese, shared how the locker room was feeling about the match between Kenny Omega and Brian Cage before the show. Nese has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2021 and currently performs on Ring of Honor as well. He gained prominence during his time in the WWE from 2016 to 2021.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his in-ring return to Tony Khan's promotion after over a year of being out, and The Cleaner was slated for a match against Brian Cage. Ahead of Dynamite this week, Tony Nese conveyed the impression that 80% of the company's locker room doesn't like Omega.

Tony Nese perhaps referenced Omega's comments from a few years ago, when he reportedly said he wouldn't hire 80% of the AEW locker room talent. Taking to X/Twitter, Nese said that 80% of the locker room is rooting against The Best Bout Machine and for Brian Cage to win:

"80% of the locker room is rooting for Cage to win," Tony Nese posted.

A massive alliance for Kenny Omega teased on AEW Dynamite

In his fantastic return match, Kenny Omega managed to secure the win over Brian Cage. After his win, Kenny was outnumbered by Lance Archer and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family before Will Ospreay showed up to assist The Cleaner.

Later, the current International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, also showed up and had a brawl with Omega. The segment ended with both Omega and Ospreay down in the middle of the ring. The events on the show clearly imply that Kenny and Ospreay will form a tag team against The Don Callis Family.

Will Ospreay also appeared on Dynamite last week to help Omega. Fans will have to wait to see where the story is going.

